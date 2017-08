Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, we introduce you to a champion clogging team that is coached by a husband and wife who met through clogging.

Elliott and Cheryl Skeen have won more trophies than they can count over the years and Elliott is even in the clogging hall of fame.

They’ve been clogging for decades and never get tired of it.