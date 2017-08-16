Big game hunter trampled to death by elephant
KALKFIELD, Namibia — A big-game hunter was trampled to death Saturday by an elephant.
Jose Monzalvez, of Argentina, was with a four other people when the elephant charged them, according to the Huffington Post. They were unable to aim their weapons and shoot, and Monzalvez was killed.
Police said Monzalvez had a hunting permit and his relatives have been informed of his death.
In May, 51-year-old big-game hunter Theunis Botha died in Zimbabwe after a fellow hunter fired his gun at an elephant and the animal collapsed on him.
-20.890895 16.190443