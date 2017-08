× 2 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-74 West in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on westbound Interstate 74 in High Point.

The wreck happened at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of a four-door passenger vehicle was coming off I-74 West onto the North Main Street Exit. The car ran off the road and rolled several times.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.