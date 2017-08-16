2 more arrested in Durham Confederate statue destruction

DURHAM, N.C. — Two more people allegedly involved in pulling down a Confederate statue in downtown Durham on Monday were arrested outside a court hearing for the first person charged in the incident, WTVD reports.

They were identified as 35-year-old Dante Emmanuel Strobino and 24-year-old Ngoc Loan Tran.

Takiyah Thompson was arrested Tuesday and charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue, damage to real property, participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500.

Thompson, who is now out on bond, admitted to climbing a ladder to the top of the statue to tie a rope around its neck before the crowd tore it down.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday called for the removal of Confederate monuments.

Cooper wrote, “Some people cling to the belief that the Civil War was fought over states’ rights. But history is not on their side. We cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in the defense of slavery. These monuments should come down.”

