2 accused of child abuse in Burlington appear in court

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Two people have been arrested and are facing child abuse charges in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Daniel Anthony Beraducci Jr., 36, of Mebane, and Marissa Caitlin Berarducci, 26, of Burlington, are each charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

On Thursday, Burlington police initiated an investigation into alleged child abuse at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Atwood Drive in Burlington after being tipped off by the Department of Social Services.

Police say the mother and stepfather allegedly inflicted serious mental injury on their 6-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son. The couple also had a third child, but so far police say there is no indication that that child was also abused.

Sgt. Bryan Petty, with the Burlington Police Department, says more details on the alleged abuse could not be released at this time because the investigation is ongoing. He said the situation was unusual.

Daniel Beraducci was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond and Marissa Beraducci was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

The couple's first court appearance was Wednesday. The judge appointed each a lawyer and set the next court date for Aug. 30.

The Department of Social Services would not comment on the case or current whereabouts of the children.