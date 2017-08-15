× Wrestling legend Ric Flair undergoes surgery, facing ‘long road ahead’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wrestling legend Ric Flair is facing a “long road ahead” after undergoing surgery on Monday, according to his talent agency Legacy Talent.

The tweet by company CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed the surgery was a “success” and was not heart-related.

It read, “Ric had surgery today (not❤️related) am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy.”

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

On Saturday, Zanoni said that Flair, 68, was in the hospital for routine monitoring and that there was no reason to panic.

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

But she sent a more serious tweet on Monday, asking for prayers and positive energy.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

It’s not clear why he was hospitalized, but ESPN reports Flair had been placed into a medically induced coma before the procedure.