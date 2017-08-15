Wrestling legend Ric Flair undergoes surgery, facing ‘long road ahead’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wrestling legend Ric Flair is facing a “long road ahead” after undergoing surgery on Monday, according to his talent agency Legacy Talent.
The tweet by company CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed the surgery was a “success” and was not heart-related.
It read, “Ric had surgery today (not❤️related) am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy.”
On Saturday, Zanoni said that Flair, 68, was in the hospital for routine monitoring and that there was no reason to panic.
But she sent a more serious tweet on Monday, asking for prayers and positive energy.
It’s not clear why he was hospitalized, but ESPN reports Flair had been placed into a medically induced coma before the procedure.