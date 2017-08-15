Woman arrested in connection with Burlington robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police police have arrested a woman in connection with a robbery, according to a news release.

Faith Isley, 18, of Gibsonville, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers came to the 1300 block of Elm Street at 1:52 p.m. Monday after a man reported he had been robbed.

The victim told police two men he did not know held him at gunpoint while Isley, who the victim said he did know, took jewelry from him.

The suspects left the scene in a tan Toyota on Elm Street toward Durham Street, according to the release.

Isley was taken into custody on Tuesday. Burlington police are still seeking information on the other two suspects.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3503.