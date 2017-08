Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that school is gearing back up, your family's schedule is being turned upside down.

Experts suggest that parents start making the transition now.

The earlier you get them back on the school sleep schedule, the easier the adjustment for parents as well.

It will take a few weeks to acclimate them to the new schedule.

You can try making bed time earlier and earlier each week as the start of school gets closer, but the focus should be on waking up on time.