Thomasville company makes elegant furniture found in multi-million dollar homes

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- It's stylish, elegant and you'll find it in multi-million dollar homes.

Furniture by Tomlinson Erwin Lambeth is designed to make a statement.

Every president in recent years has added at least a few of their pieces to the White House. This is a company that focuses on quality - done anyway the customer wants.

While they've got their standard models, at least half of the things that come down the line have some sort of change. Either completely custom, or somebody wants a modification from what they see in the catalog.

With chairs priced from $1,500 to $3,000, sofas from $5,000 to $12,000, it's not for everyone.

However, there's a long list of satisfied customers who want furniture that's made without any compromises.