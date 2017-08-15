Solar eclipse glasses selling out quickly in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The solar eclipse is less than a week away, and special glasses needed to watch it are selling like hot cakes across the Piedmont Triad.

Toys & Co. in Greensboro's Friendly Center already sold out of the hundreds they had in stock. They ordered 450 more pairs, but the wait list to get a hold of them is already full.

Staff expects the shipment to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday.

"It's been wild. We've gotten phone call after phone call, people coming in. People have called from Asheboro. We've had people call from Chapel Hill area. People have been tagging each other on Facebook about 'Where you got the glasses?' And so it's been really exciting," said Rachel Bottomley, a sales associate at Toys & Co.

To safely look at the eclipse on Aug. 21, doctors say you must wear glasses that meet the International Safety Organization's standards or you can cause serious damage to your eyes.