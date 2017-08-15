SC man fired after photo shows him next to Charlottesville suspect

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man lost his job after a New York Times photo showed him standing next to suspected killer James Alex Fields at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday.

The photo shows Nigel Krofta standing beside Fields at the rally, WCSC reports.

Fields, of Ohio, is suspected of driving his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters. The crash killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer, of Charlottesville, and injured 19 others.

Limehouse & Sons posted on Facebook Monday afternoon, writing that Krofta is “no longer an employee.” The company added that it “[does] not condone the actions of the people involved” in the incident.

Limehouse & Sons says someone called and alerted them about Krofta.

Krofta, who is a self-identified white nationalist, defended his actions.

“I have been through it all. I am not ashamed of standing for what I believe in,” he told The Post and Courier. “Every man has a duty to determine for himself what he believes is right and wrong.”

He also admitted that he’s not surprised he was fired for his participation.

“What do I say to people who say we stand for hate? I just say broaden your horizons and maybe read some opposing views,” Krofta told WCSC.