Spencer police officer hits, kills scooter driver in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- One person is dead after a Spencer police officer and a motor scooter collided on Business 85 south in High Point Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Spencer Police Officer D. Ward was traveling southbound on Business 85 in a marked patrol vehicle when the collision happened. The officer attempted life-saving measures but was unsuccessful, the release states.

The scooter driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined Officer Ward attempted to avoid a collision with the scooter. Police say he did not sustain any injuries during the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine contributing factors to the crash.

Traffic backed up on 85 South in High Point because of an accident pic.twitter.com/3nOuZ5f6Lu — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 15, 2017