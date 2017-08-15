× NC man pleads guilty to killing wife of 42 years

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter after he shot and killed his wife of 42 years, WSOC reports.

A judge sentenced Ronald Carl Lane, 62, to five to seven years in prison.

Lane approached an officer in the Long View Police Department parking lot in May 2016 and told the officer he had just killed his wife. Lane was taken into custody.

Investigators went to Lane’s home and found Audrey Price Lane, 60, dead from a gunshot wound to the head and torso.

During the investigation, police found there was no past history of domestic violence or violent behavior between the couple, but Lane appeared to have some mental issues.