Nation’s top recruit commits to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Count this commitment as a slam dunk for the Duke Blue Devils.

The nation’s No. 1 high school recruit, Marvin Bagley III, announced Monday he will play for the Blue Devils.

Bagley made the announcement live on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Bagley said he will also reclassify, which means he plans to forgo his senior season of high school and join the Blue Devils’ class of 2017.

“I would like to thank Danny Ferry and Coach K for allowing me to wear his retired No. 35 at Duke University,” Bagley said on SportsCenter.

The top recruit said head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s commitment to “brotherhood” was a factor in his ultimate decision.

“That’s what Coach K preached to me and my family on my visit,” Bagley said. “You know, I just had a good feeling there ever since they first offered me a scholarship in ninth grade. I’ve always liked Duke. It’s a special place. And you have to be special to be a part of it.”

