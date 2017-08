NEW YORK CITY — A massive tree fell in Central Park Tuesday morning, injuring several people, PIX11 reported.

NBC News reported a mother holding one small child and pushing a double stroller carrying two other kids was briefly knocked unconscious by the falling tree.

They were taken to the hospital. All are expected to be OK, though fire officials told NBC News the mother was in serious condition.

The tree fell around 10 a.m. near Central Park West and Columbus Circle.

Massive tree just came down in Central Park. Traffic completely blocked. Ambulances en route. pic.twitter.com/TjDgrzqV0c — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 15, 2017

Holy cow. Out for my run-walk in Central Park and this giant tree just fell down on the road I was running 20 mins ago… pic.twitter.com/nQ7lkRMHmA — Lino Rulli (@linorulli) August 15, 2017