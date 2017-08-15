Man visually impaired by sun during eclipse warns of viewing dangers

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A man who burned his retina while looking at a partial eclipse more than 50 years ago is warning people about the dangers of viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye protection, according to KGW-TV.

Lou Tomososki and his friend Roger viewed a partial eclipse back in 1962.

“The sun at that time, at 3:30 p.m., was in the one o’clock position,” Tomososki told KGW. “I said to Roger, ‘If you stare at it long enough the brightness goes away.’”

By that night, both Tomososki and his friend were having vision problems.

Tomososki said the vision problems never got any worse — but they also never got any better.

Now, at 70, he says he and his friend Roger both still have vision problems to this day.

Tomososki said if his story can convince at least one person to play it safe on the day of the eclipse, then mission accomplished.