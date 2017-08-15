× Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot at a Greensboro grocery store on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 7:17 p.m., officers came to the Apple Tree 2 Grocery, located at 2027 E. Market St., after a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.