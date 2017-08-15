× Man drowns trying to save swimmer at Outer Banks

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. — A 63-year-old man drowned in the Outer Banks on Monday after getting caught in a strong rip current trying to save another swimmer.

At about 5 p.m., a man visiting from out of state got caught in the strong current, WAVY reports.

Rescue personnel tried to revive the man but he was eventually pronounced dead.

The other swimmer made it back to shore safely, officials say.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Outer Banks Group SuperintendentDavid Hallac said.