Lexington man accused of robbing High Point motel twice

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a High Point motel on two different occasions, according to a news release from High Point police.

Timothy E. Johnson, 33, of Lexington, is charged with two counts of armed robbery.

On July 19, officers came to the Motel 6 at 120 SW Cloverleaf Place after a report of a robbery.

An employee said the suspect indicated he had a weapon, jumper over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money. The employee was not injured and officers were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

On Tuesday morning, officers came to the same Motel 6 after a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Officers spotted a person matching the description given by a motel employee running down South Main Street near Model Farm Road. The suspect was taken into custody.

Johnson was identified as the suspect in both robberies.

Johnson was placed in the High Point Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.