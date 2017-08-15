× Kernersville woman accused of embezzling more than $1.5 million from hospital

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Kernersville woman is accused of embezzling more than $1.5 million from High Point Regional Health System, according to a press release.

At about 8:30 a.m., detectives from the High Point Police Department Financial Crimes Unit along with agents from the United States Secret Service and the United States Treasury Department arrested 46-year-old Kimberly R. Hobson.

The hospital released a statement regarding the incident:

High Point Regional Health has been identifying the root cause issues and carefully reviewing all accounting policies and procedures while placing additional safeguards to prevent future fraud, theft or embezzlement. The organization has also been actively transitioning key accounting operations to UNC Health Care System.

Hobson was employed by the hospital for nearly 20 years and most recently held the title of director of finance for UNC Regional Physicians.

She is charged with embezzlement by employee.

Hobson is in the High Point jail under a $1 million bond.