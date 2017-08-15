× Greensboro police identify 18-year-old found dead in vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the 18-year-old found dead in a vehicle Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 4:34 p.m., officers came to 5500 Weslow Willow Circle after a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found Jquan Robinson, of Greensboro, deceased in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.