Gov. Cooper calls for removal of Confederate monuments

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday called for the removal of Confederate monuments.

In an article on Medium, Cooper wrote, “Some people cling to the belief that the Civil War was fought over states’ rights. But history is not on their side. We cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in the defense of slavery. These monuments should come down.”

The governor’s call to remove Confederate monuments comes a day after protesters in Durham pulled down a Confederate statue in front of the Old Courthouse.

On Tuesday, one of the protesters was arrested and charged.

“Our Civil War history is important, but it belongs in textbooks and museums — not a place of allegiance on our Capitol grounds,” Cooper wrote.

