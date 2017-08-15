× Former teacher charged with sexual battery after becoming pregnant with student’s child

AKRON, Ohio — A former Ohio teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student over a three-year period and becoming pregnant with his baby, WEWS reports.

Laura Lynn Cross, a former educator at Buchtel High School in Akron, is accused of engaging in the relationship from Aug. 1, 2013 through Sept. 6, 2016.

The boy’s father said he first went to school officials and police about the alleged relationship when his son was a freshman in 2012, but no charges were filed.

Cross quit teaching at the school in January 2015.

“First of all, she’s a schoolteacher,” the teen’s father said. “To get aroused by a child basically you have to be a sick individual.”

Even more, Cross convinced the boy’s mother, who had custody of her son, to allow the teen to move in with her through a “partial parental custody” arrangement. She allegedly convinced the mother that she could “mentor” the boy.

Last week, charges were filed after police learned that the two had a baby together in 2015, the station reports. The baby was kept secret until a tipster told the boy’s father.

Akron School System officials say they are “doing our [their] own internal investigation going back to 2012 to determine what exactly happened and when it happened.”

Cross is charged with three counts of sexual battery over a period allegedly

She is in jail on a $100,000 bond.