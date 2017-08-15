Family’s dogs save children from copperhead

BRANDON, Fla. — Two dogs are being hailed heroes after they helped save two young children from the quick strike of a venomous copperhead.

Four-year-old Zayden and one-year-old Mallory were playing in the garden outside their family home in Florida when the dogs spotted the snake just inches away, WFLA reports.

The pit bulls, named Slayer and Paco, quickly intervened and began barking at the serpent.

Seconds later, the snake struck — biting both dogs and injecting them with its venom.

Slayer suffered injuries to his face and snout, while Paco was bitten on the leg.

The dogs were taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment.

Thanks to a local organization, funds to pay for an expensive life-saving treatment were raised.

Paco is already home and Slayer is still at the hospital, but doing much better.

Both dogs are expected to make a full recovery.

