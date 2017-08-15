Economic impact of Wyndham Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Businesses in the Triad are looking forward the tens of thousands of people expected to come to the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro this week.

“We sell out Grandover Resort every year,” said Mark Brazil, the tournament director. “Wingate, O’Henry and Proximity hotels all benefit over this week.”

Brazil says the championship has a $25 to $30 million economic impact. Most of that money comes from people around the world watching the games, but businesses in our area are expecting big crowds from approximately 80,000 to 100,000 people who are expected to come out and see the events firsthand at Segdefield Country Club.

“These things bring people here and it is huge for my business, to have the furniture market, to have a golf tournament, to have big events like High Point University move-in weekend, it's just really good for us,” said Lisa Hawley, the owner of Southern Roots Restaurant in Jamestown.

Hawley says her restaurant is expecting twice as many people this weekend.

“The last time the tournament was in town, on Friday night we probably came close to running out of a dozen items on the menu or more,” Hawley said.

Jamestown Town Manger Ken Cole says this is one of the largest events in the area.

“At some point they are going to ride through and see a restaurant," Cole said.

Restaurants, like Hawley’s, are already expecting people from the tournament early this week, but the big crowds are expected over the weekend.

The first round of the championship begins Thursday morning.