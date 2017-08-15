Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down Durham Confederate statue in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman who said she took part in toppling the Confederate statue in downtown Durham, WTVD reports. More arrests are expected.

Takiyah Thompson, 22, was taken into custody shortly after protesters held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at North Carolina Central University. Thompson climbed a ladder to the top of the statue to tie a rope around its neck before the crowd tore it down

Thompson is charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue, damage to real property, participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500.

The protesters who took part in toppling the statue on Monday held the news conference Tuesday to call for the dropping of any charges related to the incident.