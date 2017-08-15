Davidson County Animal Shelter needs donations, volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Davidson County Animal Shelter is asking the community to help out this month by bringing in donations.

The shelter needs leashes, collars of all sizes and harnesses. They can also use supplies like canned cat and puppy food, dry food and even extra cloth towels and paper towels.

The shelter is completely full and donations help free up money in the shelter's budget so money can be used for medicine and better care for the animals.

Shelter staff says there are plenty of ways to help out, even if you can't adopt an animal.

You can foster a pet and keep it in your home for a few days to a few months. You can also sponsor a pet by donating money to bring down the cost of the animal's adoption fee. Cats cost $75 to adopt and dogs cost $95.

Shelter staff members say it's important for the community to get involved with the animal shelter.

"It actually helps with educating the public, with your community, educating them to spay/neuter. Know what's actually going on in your animal shelters, as in overpopulation and animals that need to get out," said Chrissy Hedrick, a vet tech at the shelter.

The shelter also needs volunteers to walk the dogs and play with the cats.