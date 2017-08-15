Community invited to share thoughts about next phase of Greensboro’s Downtown Greenway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- With maps scattered across a ballroom, supporters and designers of Greensboro's Downtown Greenway want to ensure they are building a pathway people want to use.

"We have a lot of choices in terms of how we were addressing intersections and road crossings," Downtown Greenway Project Manager Dabney Sanders said. "We took all the feedback we received before and made decisions on that public feedback."

On Tuesday the Greensboro Department of Transportation, Action Greensboro and desingers from Kimley-Horn unveiled how phase four of the Downtown Greenway could look. The greenway will follow an old railroad run north from Spring Garden Street to about Benjamin Parkway. Planners want additional feedback to make sure ideas from previous open houses still work. The new leg of the greenway will cross busy streets like West Market Street. So for safety, planners say a protected bike lane would narrow West Market Street and a pedestrian signal light would be installed.

Cyclist like Sheldon Herman question if such protective measures will keep greenway bikers and walkers safe.

"Right now the situation in Greensboro is we haven't trained our automobile drivers to go at speeds appropriate for city driving," Herman said. "They drive at speeds appropriate for freeways."

Comments like Herman's will be taken into consideration. Designers will go back to the drawing board and present a final plan at the end of the year.

If you missed Tuesday's open house, you can provide your feedback at an online survey. Just go to downtowngreenway.org. The survey will be open until Sept. 5.

Construction of phase four of the Downtown Greenway is scheduled to begin in 2018.