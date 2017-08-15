Cat cafe coming to downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hold onto your whiskers, cat lovers, have we got mews for you!

The Crooked Tail Cat Cafe will open later this year at 604 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro, providing a place for patrons to sip coffee while playing with adorable — and adoptable — cats.

It will be the city’s first cat cafe, a concept that originated in Taiwan in the late 1990s as spaces where people could pay a small fee to enjoy a hot beverage while interacting with cats. The cafes crept through Asia and Europe, finally reaching North America a few years ago.

Karen Stratman, owner of the Crooked Tail Cat Cafe and a self-described cat lady, decided to start her own kitten kingdom after a pop-up cafe in Portland (Purringtons Cat Lounge, now a permanent fixture) caught her eye.

