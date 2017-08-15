93-year-old Davie County woman convicted in death of Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 93-year-old Davie County woman was convicted Tuesday on a charge stemming from her car striking a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy at Tanglewood Park, ultimately resulting in his death, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Jessie Bennett Cook, 93, of Advance, pleaded guilty in Forsyth District Court to one count of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. She was accused of unintentionally failing to decrease her speed in her car, a 2006 Lexus passenger vehicle, hitting Deputy John Isenhour and causing his death.

Judge Camille Banks-Prince of Forsyth District Judge gave Cook a prayer for judgment continued, which means that no punishment was imposed and ordered Cook to pay court costs. Cook had no prior criminal record.

Banks-Prince said that one of the conditions is that Cook can no longer drive. David Freedman, her attorney, said that she has already tendered her driver’s license.

