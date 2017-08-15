× 2 Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Iraq identified

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Department of Defense announced Monday the deaths of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

They died Sunday of wounds sustained while in combat operations in Iraq, WTVD reports.

Both soldiers were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The two soldiers killed were identified as Sgt. Roshain Euvince Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, and Spc. Allen Levi Stigler Jr., 22, of Arlington, Texas.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation, the DOD said.