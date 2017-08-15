2 charged with felony child abuse in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people have been arrested and are facing child abuse charges in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Daniel Anthony Beraducci Jr., 36, of Mebane, and Marissa Caitlin Berarducci, 26, of Burlington, are each charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

On Thursday, Burlington police initiated an investigation into alleged child abuse at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Atwood Drive in Burlington.

The alleged victims were 6 and 5 years old, police said.

Following an investigation, both suspects were arrested and charged.

Daniel Beraducci was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond and Marissa Beraducci was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.