2 arrested after 4 stabbed at Open Door Ministries in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police have arrested two people after a quadruple stabbing at a High Point shelter Monday evening, according to a press release.

Police responded to Open Door Ministries, located at 400 N. Centennial St., shortly after 7 p.m. in reference to a fight. While on their way, officers received information that a man had pulled a knife on a staff manager.

Shortly after, police learned that the suspect had now gone into the building and was attacking other people.

Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Christopher L. Hughes, of High Point, armed with a knife and pursuing one of the victims. Hughes was ordered to drop the knife and he complied -- eventually being arrested.

Four victims were found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident began when Hughes and 45-year-old Derrick S. Ingram, of Greensboro, got into a fist fight. At some point during the fight, Ingram stabbed Hughes.

Hughes then overpowered Ingram and used the knife to stab him before looking for additional victims.

Ingram is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injuries.

Hughes is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries.

Additional charges could be sought, police say.