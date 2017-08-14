× Win tickets to the 7th Annual Coltrane Jazz Fest!

Enter today for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the entire 7th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival at Oak Hollow Festival Park September 2nd – 3rd, 2017!

This contest will be open for entries until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2017. Five lucky winners will be randomly selected and announced after 10 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017. To enter for your chance to win, fill out the registration form below. Good luck!

If you would like more information about the 7th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, or to get tickets of your own, please visit the Coltrane Jazz Fest’s website at: www.ColtraneJazzFest.com