'We need prayers': Wrestling legend Ric Flair admitted to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wrestling legend Ric Flair has been admitted to the hospital, according to his talent agency Legacy Talent.

“Are you a fan/friend of Rick Flair? If so, we need prayers and positive energy for our living legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues,” company CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni said in a tweet Monday morning.

A day earlier, the CEO said on Twitter that Flair, 68, was in the hospital for routine monitoring and that there was no reason to panic.

It’s not clear why Flair was hospitalized.