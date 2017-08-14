× Warrant for arrest issued for woman in connection with Burlington robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for three people in connection with a reported robbery and have issued a warrant for arrest for one of the suspects, according to a news release.

Faith Isley, 18, of Gibsonville, is wanted in connection with a reported robbery that happened on Monday afternoon.

Officers came to the 1300 block of Elm Street at 1:52 p.m. after a man reported he had been robbed.

The victim told police two men he did not know held him at gunpoint while Isley, who the victim said he did know, took jewelry from him.

The suspects left the scene in a tan Toyota on Elm Street toward Durham Street, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3503.