Surveillance video, photos released in connection with Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police have released surveillance video and pictures in connection with a homicide last month.

Officers went to 133 Columbine Drive around 6 p.m. July 18 and found Jack Eugene Atkins deceased inside the apartment.

Investigators say Atkins sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Surveillance cameras captured a man trying to use Atkins' financial transaction cards in the Mocksville and Lexington areas a short time after the homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.