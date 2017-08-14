Shoplifter lands job after policeman buys him shirt, tie for interview

TORONTO, Canada — An 18-year-old suspected shoplifter landed a new job after a Toronto police officer chose to buy him the interview outfit he was accused of stealing.

Last week, Constable Niran Jeyanesan was called to a Walmart in reference to a reported theft, according to BBC. Upon arrival, Jeyanesan learned the teen had attempted to steal a dress shirt, a tie and socks.

“These are not usual items for someone to steal, so I was intrigued by it,” Jeyanesan told TPS News. “He was apprehensive to talk about it, at first, but he began to open up.”

Jaeyanesan eventually learned that the teen’s father was sick and he wanted to get a job to help out.

Several days later, the 18-year-old called Jeyanesan to let him know he got the job.

“As police officers, we want to solve the problem,” he said. “In many cases, charging someone is the best way to solve the problem. Sometimes, it’s not the best solution.”