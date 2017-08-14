× Rape reported by female student on UNCG campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A rape was reported on the University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus Saturday night, according to a UNCG press release.

At about 8 p.m., a female student said she met with a non-student suspect inside of her residence hall after exchanging information on social media. During their time together, the encounter became non-consensual and the victim was raped by the suspect.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Anyone with information about the reported rape is asked to contact the UNCG Police Department at (336) 334-5963.

UNCG Police say the rape happened Saturday night to a female student on campus. Police say the suspect is not a student. pic.twitter.com/tkDANeV45S — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 14, 2017