Prostate Cancer: Prevalence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be an estimated 160,000 new diagnoses of prostate cancer in the United States in 2017, which will lead to an estimated 30,000 deaths. Studies have shown that African American men are more likely to develop prostate cancer, and their mortality rate is twice as high as other men.

Men of African-American descent as well as men with a family history of the disease are at an increased risk of having prostate cancer and should have a serious conversation with their physician about the benefits of screening. If you aren’t sure whether you have any family history, it’s still a good idea to talk with your provider about prostate cancer screening to see if it’s right for you.

Treatment of prostate cancer can be complex, and it’s important to discuss your options with an expert. Look for a treatment center that offers a multidisciplinary approach, where a team of specialists work with you to determine the best course of treatment. Our community is fortunate, as Cone Health Cancer Center has an exceptional network of oncologists, primary care providers, urologists and related medical professionals dedicated to delivering the best quality care to patients with prostate cancer.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Firas Shadad is an oncologist and hematologist at the Cone Health Cancer Center. Dr. Shadad received his Bachelor of Science in biology and completed medical school at the University of Toledo. He completed his residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and his fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute. Dr. Shadad has been with Cone Health since 2006.