Priddy’s Geneal Store a Stokes County landmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- This edition of Roy's Folks shows you a Stokes County landmark.

Priddy’s Geneal Store has been in operation since 1888. Today the store still sells many of the same things that it sold when it first opened -- candy, clothing, canned goods, seeds and even hardware.

It is a genuine general store and has always been a community gathering spot.

The third generation of the Priddy family is now running the business and they hope it can continue for many years to come.