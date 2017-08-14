× NC teens treated for burns after pouring gas on fire

ZEBULON, N.C. — Two North Carolina teenagers were treated for burns Monday, WTVD reports.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said the boys had just cut down trees near a home on Patrician Way and were trying to burn debris when they poured fuel on the debris to create a fire.

It flashed back on them, severely burning 17-year-old Joshua Strickland in the face and arms. Sheriff Harrison says Strickland, who lives at the home, was taken to Chapel Hill for treatment.

Sixteen-year-old Devin Simonson, of Maxton, NC, was treated at the scene.

Sheriff Harrison said it was an accident and advised people not to spray gas on a fire.