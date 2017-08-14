NC mother arrested after doctors find multiple bruises on son
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 22-year-old North Carolina woman was arrested after doctors found signs of abuse when her 3-year-old son was taken to the hospital, WLOS reports.
On July 30, Amber Nichole Prater Prater took the toddler to the hospital because he was running a fever.
During an examination, medical professionals noticed bruises over the child’s body and contacted authorities.
The case was received by the Sheriff’s Office on a referral by the McDowell County Department of Social Services.
Prater is charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
35.698440 -82.084290