More than 300 killed in massive mudslide in Sierra Leone

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — More than 300 are confirmed dead after a massive mudslide and heavy rains swept through Sierra Leone.

According to BBC, people were asleep Monday morning when a hillside collapsed and the mudslide happened.

So far, more than 200 bodies had been taken to the mortuary in Freetown, The Telegraph reports. The death toll had risen to 312 and was likely to increase, according to Red Cross officials.

Sierra Leone Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh said it is “likely that hundreds are lying dead.”

Around 2,000 people are estimated to have been made homeless.

Hundreds feared buried in this #SierraLeone mudslide. Several houses completely covered pic.twitter.com/AUjJk928sq — Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) August 14, 2017