Man robs Burlington Hardee’s at gunpoint, forces employees into cooler

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who forced employees into a cooler and robbed a Burlington Hardee’s at gunpoint Sunday night, according to a press release.

Police were called to 2756 Alamance Road around 9:34 p.m. in reference to a robbery. The manager told officers that an armed man entered the store, stole an undisclosed amount of money and forced the employees into the cooler before he left.

Burlington Police K-9 was called to the scene but no suspect was located.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.