Man drowns on trip to NC beach with family

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. — A 39-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon at Caswell Beach, WECT reports.

Police say Telley Knight drowned just before 4 p.m.

Knight, who was visiting the beach with his family, went missing for about 15 minutes before he was found unresponsive near Caswell Beach Road.

Bystanders performed CPR on Knight until EMS arrived, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.