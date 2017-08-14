Hundreds gather in Greensboro for Charlottesville vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hundreds of people in Greensboro attended the Candles for Charlottesville vigil Sunday evening at Governmental Plaza.

The candlelight vigil was organized by Indivisible Piedmont to mourn the violence that erupted and the deaths of Heather Heyer (killed after a car rammed into protestors), H. Jay Cullen and Berke Bates (Virginia State Troopers killed when their helicopter that was doing surveillance over the rally crashed).

“I think America needs to see unity,” said Sandra Isley.

Organizers and participants described being horrified by what unfolded in Charlottesville this weekend.

“That’s not how we make America great, that’s how we make America weak,” said Jaime Brown, a leader with Indivisible Greensboro.

Becca Aubrey, who attended the vigil, says she was just feet from the car crash that killed Heyer on Saturday.

“We really need to build a coalition from the bottom up, really bring our people together because politicians will promise and they won’t deliver,” she said.

The crowd sang uplifting songs including the hymn “Amazing Grace.”

There were remarks from local leaders including Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn who told attendees that Greensboro is a lot like Charlottesville.

“If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere,” she said.

There was a police presence at the vigil as a precaution and to monitor nearby traffic.

Greensboro police told FOX8 they provided 12 additional officers for the event.

The demonstration was peaceful.