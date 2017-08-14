× Haw River man charged with embezzlement from church

HAW RIVER, N.C. — A Haw River man has been charged with embezzlement from a church.

On July 30, Haw River Police and the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation at the request of Lamb’s Chapel Church located at 415 Roxboro Street in Haw River.

The complaint was in regards to a suspected theft of funds from the church.

Following an investigation of approximately two weeks, Johnathan Kyle Miller, 45, of 810 Sherri Drive was taken into custody on Sunday.

He was charged with embezzlement by a public officer/ trustee. Miller was initially placed under a $10,000 secured bond at the Alamance County Detention Center, pending his first appearance in Alamance County District Court.