Greensboro police investigate homicide after person found dead in vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 4:34 p.m., officers came to 5500 Weslow Willow Circle after a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found the person deceased in the vehicle.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.