Gov. Cooper announces 145 new jobs coming to Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Danish company Fibertex Personal Care has chosen Asheboro to be the location for its first American site, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday afternoon.
The company will create 145 new jobs in Asheboro.
Fibertex will invest $60 million into opening the Asheboro location and it is expected to make a $327 million impact in the area over the next 12 years.
Fibertex Personal Care supplies nonwovens for different applications in diapers, feminine hygiene and incontinence care products, according to the company’s website.
