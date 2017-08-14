× Gov. Cooper announces 145 new jobs coming to Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Danish company Fibertex Personal Care has chosen Asheboro to be the location for its first American site, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday afternoon.

The company will create 145 new jobs in Asheboro.

Fibertex will invest $60 million into opening the Asheboro location and it is expected to make a $327 million impact in the area over the next 12 years.

Fibertex Personal Care supplies nonwovens for different applications in diapers, feminine hygiene and incontinence care products, according to the company’s website.

145 JOBS: The Danish company Fibertex Personal Care has chosen Asheboro to be the location for its first American site pic.twitter.com/DGBzKHNRyc — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

$60 mil investment by the company, $327 mil impact in area over next 12 years — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

Cooper: "they chose Randolph Cty because of people here…hard working, diligent, dedicated…" — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

Cooper: when you look at manufacturing they do, printed fabrics, requires high skill, wanted to make sure they had ppl available — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

Says this was a multi-faceted effort, between local and state officials, legislators — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

Cooper: I want Fibertex to know "once we get you, we won't forget you." — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

Gov presents NC flag to Fibertex official "with our gratitude and hope we have going forward" — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

Group CEO of Fibertex says he's been many places to search for location, but NC was by far the best. — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

Company has been around 50 years. Produces diapers, textiles etc. — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

They have been developing technology to write on fabric, like small designs on diapers, and will be bringing that to this NC location — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017

Asheboro Mayor David Smith says thank you to company and to the Governor, "it's a red letter day for us" — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) August 14, 2017